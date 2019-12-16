|
Michele Mathisen
Hurricane - Michele Mathisen was born in Berwyn Heights, Md. on September 4, 1955. She attended high school in Heber City, Ut. She passed away on December 11, 2019 in St. George, UT.
She graduated from Rick's College and got her B.S. from BYU. Shell traveled extensively and Christian caught up with her in Bangor, Maine and won her hand. They were married for 38 yrs and will be for eternity. She married Chris as a single dad with three boys and they had three more boys. Michele treated them all equally.
She is a child of God and the most Christlike person we have ever known. She passed peacefully at home with her family and her dog at her side, on December 11, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Christian Mathisen; her sons Arthur, Randy, Billy, Sam (deceased), Spencer, and Chris Jr. Her last coherent words were "I want My Sam" We will love her forever.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 at the LDS Hurricane 9th Ward Chapel, located at 274 S. 100 W., Hurricane, UT 84737. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 am at the same location. Condolences may be shared at www.mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019