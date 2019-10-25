|
|
Michelle Robin George
Washington City - Michelle Robin George, 33, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. She was born on December 18, 1985 in Roosevelt, Utah to Robert and Kelleen Smith. She graduated from Uintah High School, received her bachelor's degree in accounting from Utah State University and shortly after graduation she married her sweetheart, Jeffry George, in the Bountiful Temple on January 10, 2009.
She and Jeff had wonderful adventures together taking them from Salt Lake to Stansbury Park and finally to St. George where they loved life! Michelle was a light to all she crossed paths with, she was a kind and good friend to all. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and an amazing disciple of Jesus Christ. She enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking and genealogy.
She is survived by her adoring husband, Jeff George, parents Bob & Kelly Smith, siblings, Sandy Greenwood (Shane), Chris Smith (Tonya), Kevin Smith (Joni), Jeff Smith, and Dustin Smith (Wes), and 17 nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 27th from 6-7 pm with a short viewing from 10-10:45 prior to the funeral services on Monday, October 28th at 11 am. Services held at 115 West 2000 South, Washington.
