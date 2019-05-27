|
Michelle Thomas
St. George - Michelle Thomas passed away May 21, 2019 in St. George, UT. She was the youngest child born to Irma Salenia Nelson and Hyrum Clark Thomas on March 15, 1952 in St. George, Utah.
Michelle grew up in St. George and attended the local schools. She graduated from Dixie High where she was very active in student government, the school newspaper and drill team. She also wrote, directed and starred in many school plays and assemblies. While attending Dixie Jr. College she was active in the theater department, performing in many stage productions. Michelle loved to sing and dance.
Michelle graduated from Southern Utah University. She was employed by the State of Idaho and then by Dixie State College. Michelle excelled and took pride in everything she did.
Michelle also carried on her mother's legacy as an activist for "Downwinders." She was very passionate and never hesitated to speak on the subject. She gave many interviews, spoke at conventions and testified before Congress.
Michelle's quick wit and sense of humor are legendary. She loved to entertain visitors and make people laugh. Michelle loved things that were shiny and things that sparkled. She is widely known for her online shopping skills. Michelle loved her cats and she loved babies. She was happiest when friends visited with their children and grandchildren. Michelle has a wide circle of friends from all stages of her life. She definitely touched many lives.
Michelle is survived by her daughter, Alyssa; grandchildren, Annaka and Brentten; siblings, Marilyn Cox, Clark Thomas, Rosemary LeBaron, Lolly Seal, Richie Thomas and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Morgan Thomas and Elbert Thomas.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, UT. There will be a viewing prior to services from 9:30-10:30 am. Interment will take place at the St. George City Cemetery.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 27, 2019