|
|
Mick Reber
Bayview, TX. - Mick Reber was born on June 6, 1942, in St. George, Utah. He passed away on May 10, 2019, in Bayview, Texas. He grew up in Southern Utah and Las Vegas. He was the beloved sixth child of Ernest Glen and Elsie Turner Reber. He is survived by his older brother, James Reber, and his three children Sherise Reber Smith (Gary), Shahn Reber (Julie) and Rachele Reber Bobrick. He is also survived by ten grandchildren whom he adored (Dylan Smith, Olivia Reber, Austin Smith, Eric Reber, Jordan Bobrick, Logan Smith, Cole Reber, Emily Bobrick, Laura Reber, Chloe Bobrick), and one very special and beautiful great granddaughter, Milea Rose. Mick graduated in 1968 with an M.F.A. from Brigham Young University. He was a lifelong painter and sculptor and an art professor for 26 years at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. He is listed in Who's Who in American Art. His art has been seen in Art in America, Art News and numerous other publications. He exhibited extensively throughout the United States and won numerous national and international art awards. Two of his major works are located in Durango parks: "Parade Formation" is at the entrance of Santa Rita Park and "The Guardian" is at Memorial Park. Another of his major works, "The Three Graces," is located in the downtown art district of McAllen, Texas. Mick was the subject of a PBS documentary, "Mick Reber, Wild William Bill". He retired eighteen years ago in Bayview, Texas, so that he could live next door to his son and best friend, Shahn. He spent the last years of his life living on his three acre waterfront property, tending to his chickens, tropical plants and citrus orchard. He loved spending time with his dog, Ruger, at the beach on South Padre Island. Mick's presence was larger than life. He had such a dynamic and charismatic way about him. He was so loved by his family and will be greatly missed. Our hearts will never be the same. A celebration of life will be held later this summer in Durango, Colorado.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 26, 2019