Services
Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
190 North 300 West
Cedar City, UT 84720
(435) 586-4040
For more information about
Milda Goodman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Cedar Valley Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Valley Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1650 W Center St
Cedar City,, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Milda Goodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milda Goodman


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Milda Goodman Obituary
Milda Goodman

Provo - Milda Cluff Goodman, 87, peacefully returned to her heavenly home on March 21, 2019. She was born in 1931 to Milton W. and Leurn Mortensen Cluff. She was the fourth of four children. She married her sweetheart Tom Goodman in the Mesa Arizona Temple on March 2, 1951. Milda and Tom have six children, Tom (Patti), Gary (Susan), Bob (Susan), Brent (Renee), Glenn (Mindy), and Gayla (Wade Sperry). She also has five wonderful daughters-in-law and one son-in-law that she loves as her own. She adores her 27 grandchildren and 61 great-grandchildren. Each one is her favorite.

Milda is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She faithfully served in many church callings and especially enjoyed working with the youth. Milda loves music and was an excellent pianist and organist. She participated in many choirs either singing or accompanying. In addition to other callings, she served as Ward organist starting at age 14 and actively served in that calling until she was 82. She also served a mission with her husband in the Illinois Nauvoo Mission.

Milda grew up in Arizona and New Mexico. She started her family in Farmington, NM. She also lived in Kansas and Nebraska and settled in Cedar City, UT. She loved learning and helping people. She earned her real estate license and worked with her husband in the real estate profession in Cedar City. Those who know her enjoyed her kindness and positive attitude.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and 1 sister.

Funeral services will be on Saturday March 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Cedar Valley Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1650 W Center St, Cedar City, UT). There will be a viewing prior to the services from 11:30-12:30. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now