Services Metcalf Mortuary - St. George 288 West St. George Blvd. St. George , UT 84770 (435) 673-4221 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Virgin River Ward Chapel 1584 Zion Park Blvd. Springdale , UT View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Virgin River Ward Chapel 1584 Zion Park Blvd. Springdale , UT View Map Graveside service 12:00 PM Salt Lake City Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Mildred Jensen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mildred Bonnie Moore Jensen

1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mildred Bonnie Moore Jensen



Rockville - Mildred Bonnie Moore Jensen, 98, passed away April 8, 2019. She was born September 22, 1920 at the Sawyer Ranch, located on the outskirts of Susanville, Lassen County, California. She was the daughter of Benjamin Franklin (Frank) and Ada Irene Hamilton Moore.



Her early life was spent in Oregon and Washington, where her father worked as an automobile mechanic. Her only sibling, her sister, Lois Moore Failor of Price, Utah, predeceased her.



On August 28, 1954, she married her sweetheart, Donald Moroni Jensen. On September 12, 1958, their marriage was solemnized in the Los Angeles, California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Donald died on February 17, 1993.



She graduated from East High School. She received a degree from LDS Business College, earned a Certificate in Business Administration from the University of Utah and received her Utah State Cosmetology license.



In May 1940, she started her business career as steno-clerk in the Sales and Advertising Department at Mountain Fuel Supply Company in Salt Lake City. Her forty-two year business career was spent at Mountain Fuel Supply Company, (now Questar Corp) where she progressed through the various stages of responsibility. In March 1982, she retired from Mountain Fuel Supply Company as Corporate Secretary and Assistant to the Chairman of the Board.



Her business affiliations included being a member of the Pacific Coast Gas Association, Board of National Notebook Committee. She served as a Board Member and Chairman of the Board of Junior Achievement of Greater Salt Lake, Board Member of the Salt Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, and Board Member of United Way of Greater Salt Lake. Among her business achievements were a Silver Award for chairmanship of a Pacific Coast Gas Association national workshop; Honorary Association of Arts Degree from College of Eastern Utah and National Business Leadership Award given by Junior Achievement, Inc.



She was a Member of the Committee for the dinner honoring the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Spencer W. Kimball, on his 80th birthday.



After her retirement and move to Rockville, Utah, she served as a member of the Rockville Beautification Committee and served a total of 14 years as a member of the Board of Directors of Zion National History Association, including one terms as Vice Chairman.



An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she held a variety of Stake and Ward positions. Of all her callings, she considered being a teacher as the most challenging, rewarding and the one carrying the most responsibility.



She and Donald loved to travel. They saw the West with a tent for sleeping and finally with a travel trailer. After Mildred's retirement, memories of the beauty and tranquility of Zion Canyon brought them to Rockville, where they bought their farm and decided to make Rockville their home.



Mildred and Donald had no children, but they loved their nieces and nephews as if they were their own and Mildred considered, as her daughters, some very special young women who worked with her at Mountain Fuel: Sandy Burgess (deceased), Pat Pinder, Pat Naisbit and Sheral Hamada are the dearest of many she associated with over the years.



Mildred was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Harry E. Cloys; her father; her husband; sister; and nephews: Douglas Jensen and Roger Halterman. Her survivors are her beloved nieces: Jody Trujillo of Aledo, TX, Dawna (Joe) Priano of Sandy, UT, Judy Halterman, Janet (Dr. James) Simmons, Jayne (Jim) Perlinski all of Bozeman, MT; and her beloved nephews: Jeff (Julie) Failor of Wellington, UT, Wayne Jensen of Henderson, NV, Bartell (Arlene) Jensen of Logan, UT and Ron Jensen of Spokane, WA.



Funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Virgin River Ward Chapel, 1584 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale, Utah. A visitation will be held Monday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church.



Graveside services will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Salt Lake City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries