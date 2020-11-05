1/1
Mildred Mitchell
Mildred Mitchell

Washington - Mildred "Mitzie" Mitchell, 75, passed into eternal rest on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in St. George, Utah. Mitzie was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She married Gary Mitchell in Hyattsville, MD. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in March. Mitzie and Gary lived in Maryland for most of their lives before moving to Washington, Utah ten years ago.

Mitzie enjoyed embroidery and sewing. She discovered a newfound love of quilting when she came to Utah. She enjoyed travelling with her husband and family.

Mitzie is survived by her spouse, Gary; two children: Stacy Mossman (Gary) and Shawn Mitchell (Angie); five grandchildren: Laura Barker, Chase Buckley, Gabriella Mitchell, Elise Mitchell and Jonah Mitchell; and two great- grandchildren: Brantley Turner and Jackson Turner.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, Nevada.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.






Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Mortuary
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
