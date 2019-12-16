|
|
Milo Scott Vance
St. George - Milo Scott Vance (Scott) 1936-2019
Scott Vance, age 83 passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019. He was born March 13, 1936 in Raymond, Alberta Canada to Milo C. Vance and Jennie Hinman. Scott Graduated from Olds School of Agriculture in 1956. He served a 3 year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the French Mission (1956-1959). He graduated from BYU with a Bachelor's Degree in 1963. Scott taught French and English to Jr. High and Highschool Students in the Grant School District in Northern California. He had a special love for each of his students through the years. In 1970 Scott married the love of his life, Colleen Fluharty. They raised two daughters, Kamara (Ken Harris) and Kristina (Trevor Thatcher) in Roseville, California. In 2004 Scott and Colleen moved to Pine Valley, UT and in 2016 they moved to St George, UT to be closer to medical attention for Scott.
Scott is survived by his 4 brothers, Jim (Sheryl), Robert (Karen), DeMonte (Sherry), Bill (Jeannie), and 7 grandchildren Cassady (Jordan), Hannah, Vance, Samuel, Kalem, Quincy and Blakely.
Scott cherished his church membership and the friends he made in the Lord's service. His knowledge of the plan of salvation and eternal families was a strength and comfort to him throughout his life.
We appreciate the tender care provided to our dad during his final days by the staff at Sun Tree Hospice and Liberty Dialysis.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Morningside Stake Center on 881 S. River Road, St George Ut where a visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be held in Tonaquint Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019