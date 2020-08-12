1/1
Mischelle Jean Smith
Mischelle Jean Smith

Hurricane - Mischelle Jean Smith, 76 of Hurricane, Utah passed away August 4, 2020 after a long struggle with chronic illnesses and a recent fracture from a fall. Mischelle (Mickey) was born August 24, 1943 in Topeka, Kansas to Gene Edward Stewart and Doris Maxine Stewart. She moved to Denver, Colorado with her parents, her brother Michael Edward Stewart and sister Rhonda Lee Stewart where she graduated from Lincoln High School in 1961. She married Dennis Everett Smith in 1962, who is the father of her four surviving children: Brian Scott Smith (Bonnie), Jeffery B (Lauri), Jennifer M Pyle (John), and Janet D Quient (Mike). Mischelle has 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Mischelle moved to Arizona with her family and lived in the Phoenix metropolitan area for over 20 years before moving to the St George, Utah area eventually settling in Hurricane. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She received an AA Degree at Glendale Community College in Arizona in 1983 and subsequently a Bachelor of Science at Arizona State University.

A private family celebration of life will be held at a future date.






Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Funerals and Cremations
157 East Riverside Drive #3A
St. George, UT 84790
435-680-7035
