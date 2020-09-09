1/1
Mona Kaye Knight Prisbrey Simmons
Mona Kaye Knight Prisbrey Simmons

St. George - Mona Knight Prisbrey Simmons, age 82 passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 in St. George, Utah. She was born January 14, 1938 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Orval and Devona Abbott Knight.

Mona married Clark Van Prisbrey May 14, 1957 in St. George, Utah. After Clark's death she married Douglas Simmons.

Mona was raised in Bunkerville, Nevada and lived most of her childhood in Homedale, Idaho.

She graduated from Homedale High School before moving to St. George, Utah to attend Dixie College. While attending Dixie College Mona met and married Clark and raised their 3 children. After leaving the family farm in Homedale to come to Dixie she never lost her hatred and fear of mice! Mona looked forward to her monthly club with her friends visiting and playing cards.

Mona worked at various places including Safeway, Brown Hale Insurance and ended her career at Reber Investment followed by extensive traveling while she was married to Doug.

Mona is survived by her children, daughter Cindy (Roger) Bundy, Washington, Utah

Mimi (Arthur) Douglas, San Antonio, Texas, Kelton (Kelli) Prisbrey, St. George, Utah

11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren. Sister Alice (Clark) Levanger, Brother Ray (Vanae) Knight.

Preceded in death by her parents Orval and Devona Knight, Brother Ralph Knight (Patti) Knight and sister Solinda (Greg) Christoffersen, her husband's Clark Prisbrey and Doug Simmons.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, 10:00 am at Spilsbury Mortuary 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. A Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:00-9:45 am.

Services may be viewed online and will be available up to 90 days after the service, please log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 36617 and password MPS2020.

Our family would like to thank the Meadows Memory Care and Dixie Hospice.

A very special thanks to these 3 amazing women Cody, Cindy and Georgia. Thank you for taking such great care of our mom!

Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
