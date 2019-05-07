|
|
Morgan Morgans Thomas completed his life marathon on May 2, 2019, nine days short of his 87th birthday. He died in his home just as he wanted to, surrounded by his loved ones. His passing was peaceful.
Morgan was born on May 11, 1932, to Hyrum Clarke Thomas and Cristobel Curtis Thomas in St. George, Utah. He moved to Springville when he was two years old and remained there for most of his life. He graduated from Springville High in 1950, where he excelled in football and track. He also attended Brigham Young University on a track scholarship.
He and his high school sweetheart, Joyce Taylor, were married on December 15, 1950, in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in the family home on Main Street in Springville where they were blessed with five children. He worked and retired from Geneva Steel and also worked for the Utah Valley Travel Council for a brief time. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he served in many positions over the years, including Bishop, High Counselor and Young Men's President. Morgan and Joyce also served a mission together in St. George where they guided people through tours of the church historical sights. Morgan believed in ministering more than administering and could often be found shoveling snow for his neighbors, attending countless sporting events for family and friends, or sharing one of his famous stories with everyone he knew.
After they retired, Morgan and Joyce moved to Ivins, Utah, where they spent the last 25 years of their lives enjoying the wonderful friendships they made there. After Joyce's death in 2012, Morgan stayed there in the desert he loved until six months ago when he moved to Salem, Utah, to be closer to his children.
He is survived by four children; Kathleen (Ron) Christensen, Lynn (Stephanie) Thomas, David (Sherry) Thomas and Anne (Jeff) Cook. Also survived by fifteen grandchildren, thirty-nine great grandchildren including the Laycock family and one great-great granddaughter who was born just two weeks prior to his death.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Cynthia, and grandson, Shad.
Although "Grandpa Mo", as he was affectionately called by many, will be greatly missed, we are sure he is being warmly greeted by those on the other side. I don't know if they shovel snow in Heaven, but he is most likely sharing one of his famous stories (he had one for every occasion) or greeting friends with his well-worn phrase, "My gracious, look whose here!" And his next marathon is probably well under way. Rest in peace, Grandpa Mo, you will be greatly missed and we will do our best to carry your legacy of love, humor and service to the upcoming generations.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Aspen Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Orem for their kind and compassionate care. We also would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. David Tipton.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at the LDS Chapel located at 840 South 400 East, Springville. A viewing for family and friends will be held Tuesday evening, May 7, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Wheeler Mortuary, 211 East 200 South, Springville. A viewing will also be held at the church one hour prior to services. Interment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery, Springville, Utah. To leave condolences, please visit www.wheelermortuaries.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 7, 2019