Morgan William Clifford
Santa Clara - Morgan William Clifford died on June 14, 2019 from brain cancer.
Mo was born July 15, 2008 in Salt Lake City. He was an avid sports fan with a particular love for Real Salt Lake, Liverpool FC, the New York Yankees, the Utah Jazz, BYU Cougars, and above all else, the Denver Broncos. Morgan was a member of the United FC soccer club and Snow Canyon Warriors baseball team.
Morgan was the oldest in his family, and the oldest cousin in his extended family. He was a teacher, cheerleader, coach, and ref to his brothers, cousins, teammates, and friends.
Throughout his fight with cancer he remained kind, open minded, full of love, and stoic. He moved every mountain he was given with grace and determination. His example will help everyone who knew him face mountains of their own.
Mo's legacy will be carried on by his three brothers, his friends, his teammates, and anyone who was fortunate enough to share some life with him.
In lieu of flowers, please send LEGOs.
Morgan's family would like to thank Dixie Hospice Care. Mo's nurse and friend, Lindsey, loved him perfectly throughout his life and death.
Viewing Thursday, June 20th, 6-8 pm at the LDS Stake Center 1706 Desert Dawn Dr, Santa Clara, UT 84765
Funeral will be held Friday, June 21st, 11:00 am at the same location as viewing.
Mo's graveside service will be Saturday, June 22nd at 4:00 pm at the South Morgan Cemetery 335 South State St, Morgan, UT 84050.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary 435-688-8880. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 18, 2019