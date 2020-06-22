Myrna Mounteer
Kearns, Utah - Myrna Jean Mounteer, 77, passed away June 18, 2020 at her home in Kearns of natural causes. Born January 2, 1943 in Murray to Marvin Charles "Coty" and Louise Spencer Mounteer. She was injured during the birthing leaving her mentally and physically handicapped.
The family moved to Escalante, in 1943. There she attended Escalante Elementary School and started high school when a counselor felt she would be better suited to attend the Utah State Training School in American Fork. After two years she returned to Escalante until the death of her parents. She then moved to Salt Lake City, where she lived with her sisters, Marva, Carol and Peggy. She loved people especially children. She was very good with puzzles. Her embroidery work and ceramics gained her many blue ribbons at the county and state fairs.
Survived by a brother, Jerry Lynn (Beverlee) Mounteer; sisters: Marva and Carol Mounteer; sister-in-law, Renee Mounteer; 4 nieces and a nephew; 8 great-nieces and 7 great-nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Paul Charles Mounteer, Marvin Scott "Peanuts" Mounteer; sisters, Joy and Peggy Lee Mounteer.
Graveside services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Escalante City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.