Nada Hardy Iverson Jager
St George, UT - Nada Hardy Iverson Jager, 92, passed away Friday, June 21 2019 in the home of her daughter. She was born October 9,1926 to Brigham Franklin Hardy and Mary Carmelia Hughes in Mesquite ,NV. She married Malin Adams Iverson on March 9,1943 in the St.George LDS Temple. They later divorced, and she remarried Arjen Wilford Jager in the Ogden, UT LDS Temple in 1975.
Nada was raised in Southwestern Utah and Southeastern Nevada as the 11th of 12 Children.
As a beloved homemaker, Nada enjoyed spending her time quilting, gardening, baking, canning food from her garden, and most especially, serving in various capacities within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Nada and Husband Arjen served an LDS Mission in Macon Georgia.
Nada never missed an opportunity to serve, attend the temple, or to teach her family.
Nada is survived by her 5 Children: Jay (Donna) Iverson - Washington, UT; Ralph (Julia) Iverson - Pinto, UT; Donald Iverson - St. George, UT; Elaine (Craig) Cooper - Santa Clara, UT; Douglas (Joy) Iverson St. George, UT. Nada is also survived by 18 Grandchildren, 35 Great Grandchildren, and 4 Great Great Grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am and viewing at 9:30am - 10:45am Friday June 28th, 2019 at the Mall Drive LDS Chapel, 259 N. Mall Drive, St. George, UT 84790.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Hughes Mortuary. 1037 East 700 South St. George, UT 84790, (435) 674-5000. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 27, 2019