Nadine Owens
St. George - Nadine Syme Ferrin Owens, 88, passed away January 15, 2020, daughter of Darius and Evaline Syme of Lyman, Wyoming. She married Milton "Mick" Ferrin in Salt Lake City in 1949, and later married Glenn Owens, both whom preceded her in death. Survived by sons Vern Ferrin (Susan), Lynn Ferrin (Kathy), daughter Jan Mckay, 16 grandchildren, including Mindi Foremaster, Mikell Terry & Mikenzi McGinnis. Also survived by Glenn's sons, Scott Owens (Linda), Kelly Owens (Laurel), and preceded in death by Glenn's daughter Nancy Ashcraft (Lawrence).
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Picturesque Ward Chapel at 820 N. Valley View Dr. in St. George. There will be a Viewing held in her honor from 9:30 to 1030, prior to services at the Church. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
