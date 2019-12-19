Services
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ivins 8th Ward Chapel
290 East 1060 South
Ivins, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Ivins 8th Ward Chapel
290 East 1060 South
Ivins, UT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Ivins City Cemetery
Ivins, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Weinheimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ellen Folsom Weinheimer


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Ellen Folsom Weinheimer Obituary
Nancy Ellen Folsom Weinheimer

Ivins - Nancy Ellen Folsom Weinheimer, 86, had most recently been living at St. George Care in St. George, Utah passed away December 16, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on November 25, 1933. She married Gordon Weinheimer in the Salt Lake Temple on June 7, 1961. They had lived in Ivins since 1993.

Funeral services will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Ivins 8th Ward Chapel, 290 East 1060 South, Ivins, Utah, A visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 am. at the church. Interment will be in the Ivins City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
Download Now