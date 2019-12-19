|
Nancy Ellen Folsom Weinheimer
Ivins - Nancy Ellen Folsom Weinheimer, 86, had most recently been living at St. George Care in St. George, Utah passed away December 16, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on November 25, 1933. She married Gordon Weinheimer in the Salt Lake Temple on June 7, 1961. They had lived in Ivins since 1993.
Funeral services will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Ivins 8th Ward Chapel, 290 East 1060 South, Ivins, Utah, A visitation will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 am. at the church. Interment will be in the Ivins City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019