|
|
Naomi Melling
Las Vegas - Naomi Harris Melling, age 83, passed away on November 29, 2019 and entered peacefully into eternal life to be with her beloved husband, Dee. A longtime resident of Cedar City, Utah, she was living in Las Vegas, Nevada at the time of her passing.
Naomi was born on May 2, 1936 in Minersville, Utah to Cornelius Stanley Harris and Elma Goodwin and was the second of eight children (Betty, Naomi, Lorna, Kathy, Charles, Richard, Janet, and Patty). Naomi grew up in rural Nevada, and went to school in a one room schoolhouse in Panaca. She had fond memories of Pananca and kept a painting of the schoolhouse on her wall. She met the love of her life, Dee Seth Melling, while attending school in Cedar City. They were married in the Old Rock Church on July 3, 1956, and were later sealed in the St. George Temple.
Naomi enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, word games, cookies and Diet Pepsi. She loved being surrounded by her family and others who helped take care of her. She especially loved to listen to family gossip, tell stories and relive family memories even as she bore the indignity and challenges of Alzheimer's disease.
Naomi is survived by 3 of her 4 children; John Dee (Tamara) Melling, Pamela (Kevin) Reber and Ellen (Robert) Adams, 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband Dee; son, Stanley Todd Melling; granddaughter, Stephanie Kaye Lopez and sisters, Betty and Janet.
A viewing and memorial service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Southern Utah Mortuary -Parowan (15 E 100 N, Parowan, UT). The viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will end at approximately 11:00 a.m., with the memorial service beginning immediately thereafter. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery (685 N. Main St., Cedar City, UT) under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Kimberly Uqdah and the entire staff at Pacifica, Spring Valley Memory Care, with a special thanks to Melissa and Courtney of Compassion Care Hospice for their compassionate end of life care.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019