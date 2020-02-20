|
|
Natalie (Nat) Torres DeMille
LaVerkin - Natalie (Nat) Torres DeMille, age 56, of LaVerkin, Utah, passed away on February 16, 2020 in St. George, Utah. Our loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend was called home suddenly and unexpectedly, surrounded by family as the Lord called her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Highland Park, located at 1250 North Highland Parkway, Washington, Utah 84780. Time of Celebration, luncheon, and program will be 12:30 - 4:00 p.m. For family and friends joining us in Natalie's Celebration of Life, we please ask you to bring your favorite side dish or desert to enjoy for her celebration.
Natalie was born in Cedar City, Utah to Max and Clyda Torres on March 10, 1963. She attended Cedar City High School.
Following high school, Natalie married Scott W. Hamilton in June of 1980. Following the birth of their first daughter Shada, they relocated to California where they had two more beautiful daughters, Shalynn and Sharisse. They later divorced.
Natalie and the three girls moved back to Utah where Natalie met and married her "Charming Cowboy", Kerry Crofts DeMille, on December 2, 1995 where she also became step-mother to Tisha, Tiffany, Adam and Amber.
In 1999 after three daughters, Natalie gave birth to her son she had been dreaming of, Kerry (Shad) DeMille.
Natalie worked as an office administrator and bookkeeper throughout her younger years. After returning to Utah, Natalie joined her father's family business, Southern Utah Office Machines & Supplies, where she wore multiple hats… acted as clerk, bookkeeper, receptionist, sales representative and most important title, "WHAT'S FOR LUNCH???" (IT'S ALL ABOUT THE FOOD!!!!!!!) In 2004, Natalie resigned from Southern Utah Office Machines & Supplies to assist her husband with running their business, DeMille Construction, Inc.
Natalie is survived by her husband Kerry Crofts DeMille, parents Max and Clyda Torres, children Shada (Mason) Campbell, Shalynn (Andrew) Pelley, Sharisse (Nick) Knight, Kerry Shad DeMille, Tisha (Curtis) Anderson, Tiffany (Justin) Larson, Adam (Miranda) Hendrickson, Amber (Dave) Crouse, 25 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, siblings Delores (Leroy) Houchen, Carmen (Richard) Gale, Mike (Debbie) Torres, Jeff Torres, Richard (Sarah) Torres, and multiple nieces, nephews and friends.
Natalie is preceded in death by brothers Anthony and Tom Torres.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the "Go Fund Me" -Medical Expenses for Natalie DeMille. https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-expenses-for-natalie-demille
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020