Neal Lawrence Julander
St. George - July 6, 1942 - April 13, 2019
Neal Lawrence Julander, age 75, Passed away peacefully in his home in St. George, Utah on April 13th, 2019.
Born to Ilene and Afton Julander on July 6th, 1942 in Monroe, Utah. Neal graduated from South Sevier High School in Monroe, Utah. He married Rhoda LeeAnn Spencer (later divorced). Neal served in the US Air Force for 5 years. Neal made his home in Vernal, Utah where he worked at the US post office, the Flaming Gorge Dam, a contracting business. He went to work as an Operations Supervisor at the Deseret Power Plant. He married LaRee Julander Sept 12th, 1994. They enjoyed working side by side building homes and golfing. Neal loved woodworking and was a member of the Southern Utah Woodturners Association.
Neal is survived by his wife of 25 years LaRee Julander, his mother, Ilene Asay Julander; siblings: Richard (Annette) Julander Taylorsville, Utah; Dale (Elvie) Julander St. George, Utah; Marlene (Mel) Miller Panguitch, Utah. Children: Tony Julander Roosevelt, Utah; Ronda (Todd) Day Wheatland, Wyoming; Rodney Julander Scenic, Arizona. Step children: Sonja (Andy) Robinson Mesquite, Nevada; Ryan (Crystal) Labrum Evanston, Wyoming. 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his father Afton Neal Julander.
Services will be held Friday April 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Vernal, Utah at the LDS Glines 5th Ward Chapel, 150 South Aggie Boulevard, Vernal, Utah 84078. Viewing Thursday April 18, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Phillips Ashley Valley Funeral Home 410 N 800 W, Vernal, UT 84078. A second viewing will be held Friday 9:45-10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Maeser Fairview Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post 11.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019