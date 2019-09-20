|
|
Nedra Hyer Muir
Santa Clara - Nedra Hyer Muir, 88, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019 from Alzheimer's disease. She was born on Feb. 28, 1931 in Lewiston, UT to Clester & Ercille Hyer. She graduated from North Cache High School and attended BYU. She married LaRell David Muir on June 10, 1952 in the Logan Temple. They raised their family in Murray, Utah, and upon retiring moved to St. George, Utah, and remained for 32 years. Nedra's most cherished and valued career was that of wife to her sweetheart, and mother to their five children. She was an excellent homemaker and seamstress, which eventually turned into a favored hobby of quilting. Each of her 20 grandchildren have received a beautiful quilt from grandma as they married. Forty-four great grandchildren add to her treasure trove of family, with two more on their way. Nedra had an undying testimony of her Savior and served faithfully in many capacities in both ward and stake leadership.
Upon retirement, David and Nedra served a mission at the Hill Cumorah Visitors Center in New York. They later served together as counselor and assistant matron in the St. George Temple prior to being called to serve as Temple President and Matron. Together they served faithfully with their wonderful friends, the ordinance workers, and patrons of the temple.
Declining health brought new and difficult changes, but through it all, Nedra remained endlessly devoted to her husband - and he to her. She is survived by her husband, David, children Dale (Linda), Barbara (Kerry) Johnson, Steve (Kim), Marianne (Paul) Ruben & Scott (Lynette). 20 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren. Also her brothers, Ruel, Paul & David. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wally.
Our deepest gratitude and love to her excellent caregivers for the past 5 months at The Meadows Memory Care - they are like family to us, and also Zion's Way Hospice for guiding us through this difficult process.
Funeral services will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary on Monday Sept. 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing Sun. Sept. 22 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment will take place in the Santa Clara Cemetery.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Nedra's online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019