Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
25 N 2000 W
Hurricane, UT 84737
(435) 635-2212
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary
25 North 2000 West
Hurricane, UT
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary
25 North 2000 West
Hurricane, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellie Rowland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellie J. Rowland


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nellie J. Rowland Obituary
Nellie J Rowland

St George - Nellie J. Rowland passed away peacefully Tuesday night at the age of 92. She was born on July 3, 1927 in Big Springs, Texas to Floyd and Edith (Boggs) Thomas. She was raised in Texas and later moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That is where she met her sweetheart, Robert D. Rowland, over a milkshake they knew it was the start of something sweet. They married in Mississippi on August 28, 1943. They enjoyed their lives and raised their children in Baker, Louisiana. Nellie worked for Governor Davis in Baton Rouge. Nellie lived in Henderson, Nevada from 1968-1984 where she worked as a personnel manager for State Industries.

Her quick wit, and kind demeanor made her a hit with all the employees. Nellie and her husband retired to Southern Utah. After their retirement, they served three missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Georgia, Florida and Louisiana. Nellie joked that they were sent there [the South] because they could speak the language. She was famous for her cooking and loved to cook for her family. She loved her family more than anything and her family is what made her most proud.

She is preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Rowland, her son Robert D. Rowland Jr., her daughter-in-law Joann Rowland and her son-in-law Wendell Royal.

She is survived by her children Donald B. Rowland (Janice), Richard D.

Rowland (Ruthann), Susanne Royal; her 12 grandchildren, and many great and great-great grandchildren.

Services will take place Saturday, December 14th at 12:00 p.m. in the Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 North 2000 West, Hurricane, Utah. The viewing will be at 11:00 am with the services beginning at noon. The interment will take place at the Hurricane Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -