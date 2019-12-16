|
|
Nellie Rae Mecham
Cedar City/Tropic - Nellie Rae Whatcott Mecham passed away on December 12, 2019, in Cedar City, Utah, with her sweet husband, Stan, by her side. Nellie Rae was born January 30, 1942, to Alfred Elihu and Leila Larson Whatcott in Cedar City, Utah. She met and married N. Lyle Fullmer from Idaho on January 11, 1963. They later divorced in June 1974. In January 1978, she began dating Stan Mecham from Tropic, Utah. When Nellie Rae was a little girl she dreamed of marrying a cowboy. When she married Stan on October 14, 1978 that dream came true. They have shared 41 wonderful years together and have a great love for each other. They worked really hard at putting two families together and making our house a home. Nellie Rae became the step-mother to Stan's four children: Debi, Clint, Harvey, and Mclain Mecham. Nellie Rae and Stan were also blessed with two more children, Bode and Zane.
She is survived by her husband, Stan Mecham, children—Debi (Jim) Miller, Henderson, NV; Francine (Stonnie) Pollock, Midland, TX; Mclain (Merrilee) Mecham, Tropic; Jan (Angie) Fullmer, Henderson, NV; Barbie (Tracy) Feltner, Cedar City; and Bode (Taryn) Mecham, Cedar City; 31 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren siblings: Ferry (Ben) Baldwin, Cedar City; Mazie Burris, Centerville; Don (Linda) Whatcott, Argyle, TX. Nellie Rae is preceded in death by her parents; Stan's parents, Malen and Angelyn Mecham; son, Zane; step-sons: Clint Mecham and Harvey Mecham; daughter-in-law, Tad Mecham; and sister-in-law, Margaret Mecham.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the CNA's and nurses at The Beehive Home, Cedar City Health & Rehab, and the Zion's Way Hospice team who took such kind and tender care of Nellie Rae during her last few months, especially the loving attention that was given by Ellen and Colleen in her final days.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, at 12:00 Noon in the Tropic Ward Chapel. Friends may call at the ward chapel from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Tropic Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019