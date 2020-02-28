Services
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
LDS Chapel
3519 Manzanita Road
St. George, UT
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Nels Francis Davidson

Nels Francis Davidson

Husband, father, and dear friend to so many, passed away on February 25th, 2020. Nels was born on November 23rd, 1938 in Urie, Wyoming to Dr. Amber C Davidson and Sylvia Jane (Kilbourn) Davidson.

A viewing will be held Saturday evening February 29th, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the LDS Chapel located at 3519 Manzanita Road, St. George, Utah 84790.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, located at 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway in South Jordan, Utah with a viewing from 9:45 - 10:45 am preceding the services. Interment at South Jordan Cemetery. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
