Uncle Ralph, Cousin Lisa, Cousin Brian and all Auntie Niki's family and friends,

Auntie Niki was an accomplished, intelligent, kind, caring, an overall great person, but most of all she was such a loving wife, mother, and aunt. Auntie Niki always had a way of making you feel welcome. She was always interested in you, no matter your age. I'm so happy to have such great memories to fill my heart and soul for forever and a day. We will miss Auntie Niki, as God has wecolmed her home. Hugs and Kisses!

Sara Krause-Lloyd

