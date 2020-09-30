One more special bright star was added to the heavens on September28 2020. Nila you will be missed dearly. I have fond memories with you and Duane. A couple of wonderful camping trips, Super Bowl Sundays and Thanksgiving dinners up here in Salt Lake and in Toquerville. Enjoy your reunion with your husband, parents and everyone else. Thanks for being there for me and for setting such a good example.



My love, thoughts, prayers and hugs to Terri, Scott and all other family members.

Love Laurene Bolander

Sister- in-Law







Laurene Bolander

Sister