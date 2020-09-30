1/1
Nila Bolander
1941 - 2020
Nila Bolander

Hurricane - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Nila Slaugh Bolander, 79, passed away September 28, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 9, 1941, in Vernal, Utah to Wallace E. and Naomi Collier Slaugh. She grew up in beautiful Southern Utah and graduated from Valley High School in Orderville, Utah. After attending a semester at Dixie College, she married her best friend and eternal companion, Duane Joseph Bolander in the St. George Temple on July 16, 1960. They moved to the Salt Lake area to work and raise their family.

Upon her retirement from Warner-Lambert Pharmaceutical, she and Duane retired to Toquerville, UT. They bought a motorhome and took to the road, touring the United States; they joined a travel group to visit other countries. Nila loved reading, genealogy and her UTAH JAZZ. She and Duane served as ordinance workers in the St. George LDS temple and upon Duane's passing she continued her service for many years.

Nila is survived by her children Teri (James) Baum, Hurricane, UT and Scott (Laurie) Bolander, Cedar City, UT., seven grandchildren, 13 Great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are siblings, Lenore (John) Tisdale, Leon (Jolene) Slaugh and Ileine Oman.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Duane, her parents, a brother Gene and his wife Larue and brother-in-law Charles Oman.

During the last weeks of our mother's life, her sister Ileine Oman tirelessly cared for her. We would like to thank her for her love and care during that time. We would also like to thank the staff at Intermountain Cancer Center and Sun Tree Hospice for the wonderful care that was given to her.

Graveside services will be on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Toquerville City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.






Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Toquerville City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Southern Utah Mortuary - Cedar City - Cedar City
190 North 300 West
Cedar City, UT 84720
(435) 586-4040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
September 30, 2020
One more special bright star was added to the heavens on September28 2020. Nila you will be missed dearly. I have fond memories with you and Duane. A couple of wonderful camping trips, Super Bowl Sundays and Thanksgiving dinners up here in Salt Lake and in Toquerville. Enjoy your reunion with your husband, parents and everyone else. Thanks for being there for me and for setting such a good example.

My love, thoughts, prayers and hugs to Terri, Scott and all other family members.
Love Laurene Bolander
Sister- in-Law


Laurene Bolander
Sister
September 30, 2020
Nila is a lovely Beautiful Lady. Such a kind Soul. So sorry for your loss. Dave & Arla Sanders
Sanders
Friend
September 30, 2020
Nila, you are so going to be missed here but so many excited people there. I will hold the phone in my hand after every Jazz game and think of you. You were such a wonderful person and I will miss you in so many ways. Love to Teri and Scott and all your family.
JoAnn Marx
Sister
