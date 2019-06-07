|
|
Nina Ferguson Mangialetto
Apple Valley - Nina Ferguson Mangialetto, 79, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, due to complications from diabetes. She was born October 5, 1939, in Harvey, Illinois, to Alex Ferguson and Lucille Johnson Ferguson.
Most of her life was spent in the south suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. She worked at various jobs in positions of secretary and office manager. She and her husband, Phillip Mangialetto, made their home in Southern Chicago Heights, Illinois. In 2004, after retiring in Punta Gorda, Florida, hurricane Charley convinced them to relocate their retirement near her sister in southern Utah. Ironically, the area chosen was Hurricane, Utah! In 2005, they found their dream home in Apple Valley with a view of Zion National Park from their front porch.
Nina was a true animal lover. She always had pet cats, dogs, and birds…and also made sure all the neighborhood cats were well fed. She was very outgoing and loved music and dancing. She lived with diabetes for more than 40 years. It took a heavy toll on her body, but she never let it hold her back. She is so loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Mangialetto, Apple Valley, UT; four children, Shane Ferguson, Woodville, AL, Scott (Denise) Ferguson, Reddick, IL, Sharon Dalie, West Pueblo, CO, and Anthony Mangialetto, Apple Valley, UT; sisters, Judy Herman, Hurricane, UT and Lorrie (Reg) Raby, Hurricane, UT; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Alex and Lucille Ferguson.
A heartfelt thank you to the ICU doctors and nurses at Dixie Regional for the special care they gave Nina and also for the support they gave our family. Cremation will be at Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, UT, with a memorial service to be determined at a later date.
Friends and family are invited to sign Nina's online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 7, 2019