1/1
Nina Jarvis Gale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nina Jarvis Gale

St. George - Nina Jarvis Gale was born in St. Johns, Arizona, on February 8, 1931. She grew up on a ranch and loved to ride horses and learned to play the piano. In her senior year of high school she moved to Durango, Colorado, where she met George Hugh Gale. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 14, 1949. They had six children.

Nina traveled all across the country while raising her children and supporting her husband. She also cherished the opportunity to help raise the Davies children, Maureen, Maxine and Miles. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and faithfully kept a daily journal since the 1970's.

Nina loved to play the piano and had a song to sing for every occasion. She taught her children and grandchildren through stories and parables.

Nina was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and spent her life serving others through her church callings in Primary for several years, Relief Society president, as a temple worker, and in many different musical callings. Nina had a gift of making every person feel like they were the most important and deeply loved.

Nina passed away peacefully in her home on August 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband, George Hugh Gale, her children, Mike (Karen), Cherie (Joseph) Edmunds, Jeff (Sandy), Bill (Rose), Julie(Mark) Johnson, Heidi (Galen) Richards, 27 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and her sister Zeldene Dahm. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Reuel Jarvis and Melissa Maud Burk, and her three brothers and four sisters. We love you most and we sure do love you! Services provided by Hughes Mortuary. See www.hughesmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hughes Mortuary
1037 East 700 South
St. George, UT 84790
435-674-5000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hughes Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved