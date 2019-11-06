|
|
Nina Louise Lambert Whiting
St. George - Nina Louise Lambert Whiting, 84, passed away on October 30, 2019 to return to her heavenly home where her husband, George Albert Whiting, has been anxiously waiting for her. She was born September 29, 1935 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Ira and Leona Christensen Lambert.
Nina and George loved the outdoors. They spent many hours enjoying the beauties of Idaho and shared this love with their children. Nina loved to create and share her homemade quilts and cards. She worked as a nurse serving the communities where she lived. Nina was very active in her church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving others in many different capacities.
She is survived by her sister, Myrle Tippets; her sons: Carl J. Whiting and Hal K. Whiting; her daughter, Janene E. Ustach; 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary in St. George, Utah. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019