Nita Alta Heder Jensen
Toquerville - Nita Alta Heder Jensen, age 88 passed away June 5th, 2020, in Toquerville, Utah. Nita was born in Whittier California and was the last surviving child of 8 children to Alta Richardson and J. Earl Heder.

Nita was a wife, mother, nurse, massage therapist, seamstress and artist. She left a legacy of love in the paintings, blessing dresses, quilts, rugs and porcelain dolls she made for her family and friends. She served 6 full time missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the world.

Nita is survived by: her husband Morgan Jensen; and her children Marcia Jensen, Lora Merkling, Shirley Ellsworth, Joi Bodine and Bill Bodine. She was also previously married to Ellsworth Ray and Bill Bodine, with a total of 26 children and stepchildren, 111 grandchildren and an ever-growing number of great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Toquerville City Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior from 8:30 to 9:15 at Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 1316 S. 400 E., St. George, UT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Philanthropies, formerly LDS Philanthropies.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com.






Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah
1316 South 400 East
St. George, UT null
435-986-2085
