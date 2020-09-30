Nona Ann Gillins
Fillmore - Nona Ann Gillins, age 90, passed away on September 28, 2020 at Fillmore Community Hospital, Fillmore, Utah from causes incident to age. She was born August 19, 1930 in Milford, Utah to Nora Sherwood Wright and Floyd S. Wright. Being the only girl, she was raised with 5 brothers; Robert F., Clark H., Fred M., Jimmy S., and R. Denny Wright. All of her life she had a never-ending love for her parents and brothers.
On November 14, 1946 she married the love of her life, C. Lorraine Gillins in Milford, Utah; later solemnized in the St George Temple. To this union were born two children; Keith L. & Kathryn Ann (Kathy). A small but loving family was developed through all the years. Lorraine passed away July 21, 1998 with heart disease and Kathy passed away November 28, 2002 with leukemia.
Nona was an exemplary mother and wife, always concerned about her husband and children and setting the example for them. Always a hard worker, she worked alongside her husband as a dairy farmer. Then when the farm was sold, the family moved into Milford where she worked as a dietician at the Milford Hospital, then at the Corner Drug Store where she was known for making great fountain drinks, malts and milkshakes. She loved people and they loved her, and since she has lived in Fillmore the last 13 years, she has missed her friends, but made new ones. During these years she has had a special relationship with her daughter-in-law, Connie, who has done so much for her and been a never-ending support. Nona was a member of the Church of Jesus christ of Latter-day Saints.
Besides her husband and daughter, she was predeceased by her parents, in-laws Clair and Helen Gillins, brothers, Clark (Edna Mae), and Denny (Sandy). Nona has loved her family so very much and wants then all named as they survive her. Brothers; Bob (Carol), Fred (Susan), Jimmy (Betty); six grandchildren, Brady, Corey (Kristen), Kelly (Penny), Colby, Kristal Penney (Kasey), and Cami Ferron (Danny); fourteen great-children, Camden (Carly), Kellen (Nelly), Kieran (Hunter), Keeley, Kenyon, Kassidee (Seth), MaKaisha, Laney, Jeslyn, Kynlee, Kobree, Kohlmon, Tristen and Isaiah. She also leaves three great-great-grandchildren, Breelun, Hudson and Adelaide. Also, special aunt, Hazel Rogers and special cousin Bryan Sherwood. Nona is also survived by her son Keith and daughter-in-law Connie; son in-law Nels Bedingfield and sisters in-law Louise McKnight (Bob) & Jeanette Stoker (Gerald).
She lived a long, happy life and was so proud of her family. She will miss watching Gunsmoke and the Utah Jazz, her favorite TV shows. Mother will be sorely missed, but she joins Dad and Kathy whom she has missed for so many years
A graveside will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm, at Milford Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. A family viewing will be held prior to the service from 11:30 - 12:30 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary in Milford, UT. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com