|
|
Noreen Nelson Bishop
St. George - Noreen Nelson Bishop passed away peacefully at her home in St. George, UT on September 19, 2019.
Noreen was born September 22, 1929 in Goshen, UT to Alof and Hilda Webb Nelson. She was the oldest of four children. She was a big help to her parents on their farm and a wonderful example to her three younger siblings. When she was in junior high, she received an award for best penmanship and also held various offices in both junior high and high school. There was no high school in Goshen, so she was required to travel to Payson, UT. Her father felt the bus ride was too long, so he sold the farm and moved his family to Payson. She had many good friends throughout high school, some of whom she has remained in contact with to this day.
Soon after her graduation from school, she met her sweetheart, Lee Bishop, and they were married October 18, 1947. Noreen was the mother of eleven children. After spending the first fifteen years of their married life in Utah they moved to Overton, NV in 1962 where Lee taught school. During their years in Overton, while raising her family, Noreen helped Lee with his many small businesses. Together they began the first newspaper in Moapa Valley, known as The Moapa Valley Herald. Noreen would type and assemble the articles and then travel weekly to St. George, UT to have it printed. In 1991 Noreen was the Nevada State Mother of the Year, but her children would tell you she was Mother of the Year every day. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully in many callings, and though many of those were in presidencies of the various auxiliaries, her favorite calling was serving with Lee in the nursery. Noreen and Lee served a two year mission to Ireland and upon their return, served as Temple Ordinance Workers at the Las Vegas Nevada Temple. In 2011 they moved to St. George, UT. During this time she became very involved in Family History.
Noreen is survived by eight of their eleven children; Michael (Debbie), Brant (Barbara), Connie (Lance) Robertson, Nancy (Gary) Pierce, Melanie (Don) Davis, Kevin (Colleen), Tim (Laura) & Beverly (Bruce) Clark; fifty-one grandchildren; one hundred and twelve great-grandchildren; fourteen great-great-grandchildren and two sisters (Kathleen Hudson & Eleanor Rayner).
She was preceded in death by her husband, three sons (Alan, Randy & James), her parents, one brother (Ray Nelson), and one grandson (Justin Bishop).
There will be a viewing held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 166 South Main Street, St. George, UT with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m.
Graveside Services will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Payson City Cemetery in Payson, UT.
Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019