Norma Jean DeMille
Cedar City - Norma Jean Knight DeMille, 83, of Cedar City, Utah, peacefully returned to her Heavenly home on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
She was born in 1936 to Royce Kinsman and Wanda Fenn Knight in Cedar City, Utah. As a child, she lived at the Cedar City Airport managed by her parents, and later by her father and stepmother Dora Lund Knight.
Norma is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Norma married her high school sweetheart Forrest DeMille August 15, 1953, and were later sealed in the St. George Temple.
They raised their four sons, Stephen, Brent, Gary, and Ron initially in Cedar City, then in Las Vegas, NV soon after Ron was born. They raised their family in Las Vegas and lived there until Forrest and Norma retired, at which time they returned to Cedar City, the city they loved. Forrest built them a beautiful red brick home on a two-acre parcel in Enoch. Utah. Soon after the house was finished, Forrest passed away from cancer.
Norma managed the two-acre parcel in Enoch for several years. Family and neighbors remember her regularly riding her "Putt-Putt", a riding lawnmower, as she strived to keep up with the landscaping, mowing and planting trees. In 2000 - 2001 Norma served a senior mission in West Virginia.
She lived her life quietly serving others and was very careful to not interfere with the decisions and responsibilities her grown children had in raising their children.
A few years after her mission, she moved to the Cedar City Three Fountains condominium where she lived until her passing. Norma was very independent and content with her dog Kacie, and loved to have family come to visit. Norma's greatest joy was her family. The night prior to her passing, she learned that she was now a great, great grandmother.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, husband Forrest, and a granddaughter Natalie.
Norma is survived by her step-mother Dora Knight, her four son's and their spouses, Stephen (Janeen), Brent (Coleen), Gary (Linda), Ron (Alicia), 19 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Funeral services will be on Friday, April 5, at 11:00 AM in the Cedar West Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 725 South 1100 West, Cedar City, UT. There will be a viewing prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:30 and a viewing Thursday evening from 6:00 - 7:30 PM at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City). Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019