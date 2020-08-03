Norma Lee Kocha



Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Friend Norma Lee Kocha passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020.



Norma (Grams) was the center of our world if you knew her you loved her. She was always taking care of those in need and loved spending time with her family.



She was preceded in death by her husband Pat Kocha, Granddaughters Mindy Comstock, Heidi Kocha, and friends Lucille Parsons and Tom Thornton



She was survived by Daughter Linda Buell and Son Mike (Linda) Kocha.



Granddaughters Late Mindy (Chris Comstock), Carrie (Mike) Murray, Heather (Steve) Campbell, Jamie (Kevin) Seljaas, Dawnlynn Kocha, Melissa Kocha and Mikelle Kocha.



Great Grandchildrens Katie (Nate) Ahlborn, Eli Seljaas, Jessica (Weston) Smith, Mason Seljaas,



Michael (Jana) Kocha, Justin (Alexa) Godfrey, Brittney (Matt) Reed, Jacob Kocha, Mercedes (Tyler) Ealey, Mckenzee (Jake) Taylor, Anthony Tod Murdock, Zachary Murdock, Matthew Kocha and Bailey Kocha.



Great Great Grandchildren, Abagail Kocha and Peyton Godfrey.



Norma was a remarkable woman and will be missed by many, but never forgotten. We love you Grams. At her request she will be cremated at Metcalf Mortuary. There will be no services at this time.









