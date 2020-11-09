Grandma l didn’t think this would be as hard as this. We talked about death and l know how you felt. I’m going to miss our talks on the phone and you making me laugh with the funny things you would say. I knew whenever l needed someone you would make sure l was taken care of, even if it was sitting and having a tuna sandwich. I know your in a much better place. I’m so blessed that l was able to talk to you the day before your soul left. I will always remember that lady phone call. I love you so much, and more.

Christa

Grandchild