Norma Turner
1931 - 2020
Norma Turner

St. George - Norma Turner,

1931-2020

Change in service information. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, graveside service will be restricted to immediate family only. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com






Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Tonaquint Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McMillan Mortuary
499 E. Tabernacle Street
Saint George, UT 84770
(435) 688-8880
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
November 9, 2020
I loved Norma like my own mother, even when we were getting in trouble. I know you are in a better place and you're with your best friends and husband. I will miss you. Love to all of the family.
Mary Cabrera
Family
November 9, 2020
Grandma l didn’t think this would be as hard as this. We talked about death and l know how you felt. I’m going to miss our talks on the phone and you making me laugh with the funny things you would say. I knew whenever l needed someone you would make sure l was taken care of, even if it was sitting and having a tuna sandwich. I know your in a much better place. I’m so blessed that l was able to talk to you the day before your soul left. I will always remember that lady phone call. I love you so much, and more.
Christa
Grandchild
November 9, 2020
Christa
Grandchild
November 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Julie G Hogan
Friend
