Norman Brice Adams
- - Our family patriarch, Norman Brice Adams, returned to his eternal home peacefully April 10, 2019 after a physical battle with his aging body. Brice was born in Washington City, Utah to John Morgan and Katie Gertrude Briggs Adams. He married Dolores Sanders and they later divorced. He married Laurel Batty and they later divorced. He later married Gloria Chatwin.
He grew up in the southern Utah area where he attended Dixie High School. He parlayed his strong worth ethic into a successful career owning his own ranch and farms as well as managing Southern Utah LDS Church farm. In later years he managed the first Conoco Gas and Travel Shoppe as well as the Roadway Inn Gift Shop and Restaurant, fine dining and supper club in Provo, Utah. Brice was an entrepreneur owning multi diesel trucks.
He enjoyed hunting, camping, boating, playing sports, and especially gardening where he raised a variety of flowers. He was most proud of his beautiful rose garden.
Brice lived for his children and grandchildren. They were a source of pride that motivated him through his darkest times. He is now welcomed into Heaven joining his father, mother, five brothers, a sister, and two grandsons.
He will be remembered for his zest for life, his smile, his solid words of advice, his encouragement to all including the support of many young missionaries.
He is survived by his wife Gloria Adams; his seven children, Kathleen Burbidge, Marilyn Call (Phil), Rebecca Ann Paulos (Peter), Michael Brice (Debra), Norman John (Barbara), Brad Abraham (Hillary), and Belinda Marie Senior (Jared); and a sister LaVon Brooks. He was blessed to have 35 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and 3 great- great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his second wife Laurel Batty and two grandsons, David Adams and Riley Weatherbie.
We wish to thank the compassionate and timeless care from the staff at Seasons of Santaquin.
Friends and family will gather at Brown Family Mortuary, 66 South 300 East Santaquin, Monday April 22nd from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Dedication of the grave will be Saturday April 27th at 11:00 a.m. at the Hurricane City Cemetery. A celebration of Brice's life will follow the graveside at 1:00 p.m. at the Heritage Park Pavilion, 3234 East Grasslands Parkway Washington, Utah.
We love and miss you. Thank you for standing strong for all of us. We will honor your legacy and pledge to stand strong for you.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019