Norman Day
Parowan - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend Norman Higbee Day on April 27, 2019. The first son of Wilford Scott Day and Arvilla Higbee was born on April 26, 1927 in Cedar City, Utah. He married Cherie Taylor on August 16, 1947, and they just celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.
Norman attended school in Cedar City and Parowan. He served time in the U.S. Navy and then attended BAC. He was active in his community, serving as a city councilman and also county commissioner. Norman was a farmer for many years and also worked for the division of water rights. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Cherie; his sons, Scott E. Day, Larry T. (Rita Belle) Day and Richard N. (Tena) Day; one brother, Allan Day, and 2 sisters-in-law, Raeona Day and Katrine Rowley; 5 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Yvonne Chamberlain, and brother, Wilford Day.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Parowan City Cemetery. Visitations will be on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary, Parowan location (15 E 100 N, Parowan, UT), and on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (59 S 100 W, Parowan, UT). Interment will be under the direction of
Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
The family would like to thank Cedar Health and Rehabilitation, and Suntree Hospice for all their loving care.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019