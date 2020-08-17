Norman Nash
Cedar City - On Thursday, August 13, 2020, Our Hero, Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather, Norman Edward Nash honorably joined his Father in Heaven surrounded by his loving family in his home in Cedar City Utah. He was born, the fourth child, to Charles and Elida Nash in Kanab, Utah on September 21,1940.
He graduated from Kanab High School in 1958. After high school he served his country as a Military Policeman for the National Guard.
On June 13, 1964 he married his sweetheart Geraldine Evelyn Moskovitz. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St George Temple on May 14, 1977 where they were sealed to their five children for time and all eternity.
Norman was known for his work ethic and took pride in all the jobs he had including, work for the state road and the Grand Canyon National Park but his true passion was the 34 years he spent serving the people of Las Vegas Nevada as a Fire Captain. Everyday as he left for work he loved to tell his kids he was going to "save the city", and save the city he did, serving in nearly all of the fire stations around Las Vegas. He was well respected by his coworkers earning the title "Stormin Norman" and officially acknowledged as fireman of the year on October 23, 1985.
Even though he loved his work he loved his family even more spending all his free time at his Cabin on the Cedar Mountain. He and his family camped with his brothers and sister every summer. Even in his off time he still drove the water truck, was a volunteer fireman and helped with the Chili cookoff at Duck Creek.
After retirement he moved to Kanab and enjoyed 15 years traveling the world with his wife and siblings. His brothers and sister were truly his best friends and he always made spending time with them a priority.
Norman was a wonderful storyteller. He loved to talk about his travels, work, but most of all his grandkids. They were his pride and joy and you could often find him cheering them on.
He is survived by his wife Jerry and their children; Debbie (Angel) Olivas, Wendy (Neil) Beck, Brett (Kelly) Nash, and Kristen (Rorac) Utley. He has 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents Elida and Charles, his siblings Demont, Margaret (Peg), and Kent, and his daughter Danette Gonzalez.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Mosdell Mortuary, 676 S. Hwy 89A, Kanab, UT. A private funeral service will be followed by a burial service in the Kanab, UT cemetery. Online condolences and memories may be posted at mosdellmortuary.com
