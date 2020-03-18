|
|
Norman Stock
St George - Norman Riley Stock of St. George, Utah, returned to his Heavenly Father on the evening of March 16th, 2020, at the age of 83. He passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Norman was born on December 25th, 1936, to Ellis Firl Stock and Jenny Bushman Stock in Hurricane, Utah. He married Coleen Belle Staheli civilly on December 31st, 1960, in St. George, Utah. They were later sealed in the St. George Temple in 1963 for time and eternity.
Norman and his siblings spent their childhood in northern Utah and Idaho before returning to the family ranch in Cane Beds, Arizona. The family circumstances were difficult, and he only completed an 8th grade education before joining his father in providing for his family.
He met his wife Coleen in her hometown of Enterprise, Utah, where he was working at the Bar-V Ranch. Norman was drafted into the U.S Army, in which he served for two years, August 1960 through August 1962, before being honorably discharged.
Norman had a great aptitude for mechanics and welding. He worked for Sunrock (formerly J&J) as lead mechanic for 40 years before retiring in 2002. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and gardener. He was also a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Norman is survived by his wife, Coleen, who currently lives in St. George; His children, Annette (Marty) Anderson, Richfield, UT, Rosalyn (Scott) Halsey, Duck Creek, UT, Dion Stock, St. George, UT, Normaleen Stock, St. George, UT, Rebecca (Terrel) Olsen, Richfield UT, Holli (Billy) Berry, Cane Beds, AZ, Shalene (Spencer) Stevens, Richfield, UT, and Beth (Isaac) Mathews, St. George, UT; His brother, Dewaine Stock, Apple Valley, UT, and his sisters, Barbara (Lyle) Stringham, Beryl, UT, and Vicki Bailey, Salt Lake City, UT. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Neal Stock.
The family wishes to give thanks to all the wonderful staff at Dixie Home Rehab and Hospice for their caring services, and especially to Norman's nurses Megan and Monique for making his final weeks at home the very best they could be.
No funeral will be held. Graveside services will be held at Tonaquint cemetery on Friday, March 20th at 2:00 p.m. under the direction of Hughes Mortuary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020