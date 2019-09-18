Services
McMillan Mortuary
499 E. Tabernacle Street
Saint George, UT 84770
(435) 688-8880
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Enterprise 4 & 5 Ward LDS Chapel
620 E. Main
Enterprise, UT
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Enterprise 4 & 5 Ward LDS Chapel
620 E. Main
Enterprise, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Enterprise 4 & 5 Ward LDS Chapel
620 E. Main
Enterprise, UT
View Map
Nyal Vernon Bosshardt


1936 - 2019
Nyal Vernon Bosshardt Obituary
Nyal Vernon Bosshardt

Beryl - Nyal Vernon Bosshardt, 82, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 in St. George, Utah at the Dixie Regional Medical Center. He was born December 18, 1936 to John C. Bosshardt and Lillian Schaefer Bosshardt. He spent his childhood in Enterprise.

On June 22, 1957 he married his sweetheart, Eileen Louise Stowell, in Enterprise, Utah. They were later sealed in the St. George Temple. Nyal and Eileen spent the rest of their years on their farm in Beryl, Utah raising crops and children. He worked hard to take care of his family.

Nyal gained great joy from helping others. In the winter he would blade snow from his neighbor's driveways. Nyal joined the Beryl Volunteer Fire Department and for many years served as Fire Chief. He was instrumental in getting the new fire station built. Nyal had a wonderful sense of humor.

Nyal is survived by his wife Eileen and children, Vernon (Tammy) Bosshardt of Beryl, UT, Nyleen (Dave) Deuel of Brookside, UT, Marie (Orson R.) Perkes of Afton, WY, Christine (Crispell) Volnick of Poughkeepsie, NY, David (Ginger) Bosshardt of Beryl, UT, and by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Nyal is survived by one sister, Lila West, and one brother, John Myron Bosshardt. He was preceded in death by his parents and five brother and four sisters.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Enterprise 4 & 5 Ward LDS Chapel, 620 E. Main, Enterprise, Utah 84725. Visitation will be held Friday evening, September 20, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Saturday prior to services from 12:30 to 1:45 pm at the same location. Interment will be in the Enterprise City Cemetery under the direction of McMillian Mortuary 435-688-8880. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com

In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019
