Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Elks Lodge
Bountiful, UT
Odell Robert "Digger" Hammer

Odell "Digger" Robert Hammer

- - 10/27/1940 - 3/11/2019

Digger left this earth on his own terms after a life of seeking adventures, friendships and simple pleasures.

His thoughtful and giving presence will be missed by all who knew him. Married Judi Randall January 20, 1962, later divorced.

Digger is survived by Judi Randall Kvachuk, sons; Rob (Kelly) and Tod (Kris), grandchildren; Scooter (Alisha), Jon, Lily and Max. Siblings; Bill (Sheila), Charlie (Heidi), Sharron (Don).

Preceded in death by his Parents; Louis Delone Hammer & Wilma Osbourne Hammer. Brothers Delone, Keith, Dennis, his grandson Nick and his best friend Duke.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local homeless pet shelter.

Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life at the Elks Lodge in Bountiful, Utah. Saturday 3/16/19 from noon to 3pm
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019
