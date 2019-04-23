|
Orissa Jolley Hirschi
Las Vegas, NV - April 15, 2019 Orissa Jolley Hirschi passed away peacefully with family by her side in her Las Vegas home. Born July 25, 1927 in Cedar city UT to Nephi Manning Jolley and Bertha Butler Robinson. Married Howard Garn Hirschi November 19, 1945 in the Manti temple. Orissa's main focus of her life was her family and serving in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latte-day Saints. She touched the hearts of so many with her service in the Primary and Young Women's. She was a great example to all that she met.
Orissa is survived by her children: Kathern Taylor, Sallie Hughes, Terrie Baldwin, Neil Hirschi, Cindy Rice, Troy Hirschi, 29 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Orissa is preceded in death by husband Howard Garn Hirschi and 2 grandchildren. Services are April 27, viewing will be from 9:00 to 10:30, services to follow at11:00 at the Alta and Jones Chapel 6100 Alta Dr. Las Vegas NV. Internment in Cedar City, UT Monday April 29 1:00pm
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019