Orlando Bailey Muir
Beaver - Orlando Bailey Muir was born March 14, 1940 to Billie Zilpha Bailey and Orlando Thomas Muir, in Clearfield, Utah. His birth weight was 24 ounces. He began life as a fighter and continued fighting until the very end. He was born at the home of his grandparents, Thomas and Corilla Muir. He is believed to be one of the smallest babies ever to survive born in Utah. Bailey lost his father when he was only 3 years old and was raised by his step father Clyde W. Muir. The family moved to Layton in early summer of 1948. Bailey had a wonderful childhood roaming the open fields and playing in the ponds and swamps. He attended the old Layton Elementary, North Davis Jr. High and. He graduated from Davis High and then joined the National Guard.
In 1960 Bailey married Diane Low and they were the parents of two daughters Stacy Rae and Wendy Jo. They later divorced. Bailey lived and worked in Oregon and later moved to St. George and met and married Lorna Bowler on September 17, 1979. They were sealed in the St. George Temple on December 28, 1982. He then became father to Randall H. Bowler, Charles M. Bowler, Dena Simister, Steven Bowler, deceased, Lornell Bowler, deceased, Kenneth D. Bowler and Eric B. Muir.
Bailey started working in his uncles' bakery when he was 13 and was managing bakeries at age 19. He was a track vehicle mechanic for the National Guard, did auto body work, steel worker, wild land fire fighter and worked on the Pacific Coast trail. He helped the scouts build the back stop at the park in Leeds, Utah. He recently worked at the KOA Campground in Beaver, Utah. He loved anything out doors and doing things with his family. He loved to build and create. His wedding cakes were masterpieces.
He is survived by his wife, Lorna Jones Bowler Muir, siblings Billie Powell (Harold, deceased), Ruthe Ann Rabenstein (Bob), Clyde (Nancy, deceased), Ralph (Wanda). Preceded in death by his parents, step father, sisters Janet Schofield (Ed), Judy Rae, Sherri McLaughlin (James). Grandson Peter Simister. Great granddaughter Emma Rose Hobberstad. Survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank all our many friends and family members who have made this transition easier for us.
The funeral will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 with a viewing at 9:30 at the LDS Chapel at 1350 East 200 North, Beaver Utah. Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019