Pamela Clove Beatty
Mona - November 26, 1940 - May 29, 2019
Pamela Clove Beatty, Age 78 passed away peacefully Wednesday May 29, 2019 at her home in Mona, Utah after a fight with cancer and other health issues. She endured with grace, kindness and a smile to the very end.
Pam was born to George and Nola Clove in Hailey, Idaho November 26th, 1940. She was the oldest of 5 Children with 3 sisters and 1 brother. The majority of her formative years were spent in Enterprise, Utah. The family moved to Hurricane, Utah her Junior year where she graduated high school. She also studied at Dixie Collage and BYU.
Music was a major part of her family life and Pam developed a love of playing the piano at a very young age. Through many hours of practice and with her natural abilities she became a gifted pianist. In fact, her piano professor told her she had concert pianist ability, but she chose instead to have and raise a family. Even though she was a busy mom of six children she was able share her musical talent throughout her life. She was also talented with floral design and helped with many weddings including her daughters and nieces. This talent included decorating for Christmas which she dearly loved.
Pam met her eternal companion Ronald Beatty in high school, later after Ron returned from a Church Mission they dated and were sealed in the St. George Temple on August 17, 1963. Pam loved to be with her family. They were always her biggest priority. Her love for her Children and Grand Children was always apparent. Along with her six children she had 22 grandchildren and one great grandson. We will miss her special touch and laughter she added to every family gathering.
Her Faith in the Gospel was extremely important, and her testimony never wavered. She had many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints including ward organist, primary pianist, Ward and Stake Relief Society callings and many more.
Pam is proceeded in death by her parents George and Nola Clove. She is survived by her husband who diligently cared for her during this difficult time. Children: Danielle (Garry) Edmunds, Michael (April), Melissa (Dan) Jackson, Debra (Lance) Hancock, Ryan (Jolea), Patricia (Cody) Holdaway.
The family would like to give a special thanks to CVMC hospice care for their wonderful care and kindness.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday June 8th at 11:00 am at the Mona Church, 100 West 800 South. A viewing will be held Friday June 7th at 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home in Nephi Utah, 94 West 300 North and at the Church one hour prior to the Funeral Services. Interment Mona Cemetery. www.andersonfh1866.com.
