Pamela Fowler
St. George - Pamela Dawn Fowler passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 in the company of her loving family. A visitation will be held Sunday March 10th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the LDS church located on 200 West Brigham Road in Bloomington, Utah. There will be another visitation on Monday 11, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 am followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am at the same location. Interment will follow the service at Tonaquint Cemetery. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences and to view full obituary
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019