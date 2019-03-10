Services
Hughes Mortuary
1037 East 700 South
St. George, UT 84790
435-674-5000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LDS church
200 West Brigham Road
Bloomington, UT
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
LDS church
200 West Brigham Road
Bloomington, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS church
200 West Brigham Road
Bloomington, UT
St. George - Pamela Dawn Fowler passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 in the company of her loving family. A visitation will be held Sunday March 10th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the LDS church located on 200 West Brigham Road in Bloomington, Utah. There will be another visitation on Monday 11, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 am followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am at the same location. Interment will follow the service at Tonaquint Cemetery. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com to leave condolences and to view full obituary
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019
