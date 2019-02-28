|
Patricia Ann Maldonado
Cedar City - Our beloved Patricia Ann Maldonado, 80, peacefully returned home to the loving arms of our Father in Heaven, joyfully greeted and embraced by her mother, Eva Redondo DelFranco; father, Joseph John DelFranco; son, Joey Martinez; and grandson, Jeffrey Thompson. Patricia was born on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1938, in Los Angeles, California. She is loved by a devoted husband, Lawrence Mark Maldonado, who stayed by her side, supported, and loved her continually. She has 11 children, 21 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
Her whole life was dedicated to her family. They were her greatest joy. Not only did she love and serve her family, she was a foster mother to countless babies suffering from addiction. She was truly God's angel hands on Earth. She lovingly took care of the needs of those around her. Her family enjoyed her cooking, which she shared continually with neighbors.
She taught her children love by example. The way they conduct their lives and the loving way they love her grandchildren is her legacy of love that will continue on for generations. She loved to sew and made our clothes with so much love. She attended and supported everything we did. You could often hear her cheering across the park. She kept score for ball games and volunteered countless hours for the concession stand. She was honored by the city of Los Angeles for Mother of the Year. She taught us values and a great work ethic. She prayed for us and with us, and sometimes prayed out loud, "Lord, give me strength." She loved us all so unconditionally. She will always continue to be our Mother of the Year for Eternity.
She loved her vacations to the beach in Mexico with Dad. She treated him like a king. He would kiss her feet and we would all laugh. He loved her so deeply, and his motto was, "Whatever Mama wants, Mama gets." He devoted his life and love to her. Her smile radiated the room. She loved gardening and flowers, but even in the end it was the babies she sought after. Heaven received a very valiant angel. We will miss you, but we will be together again. Rest in peace, Mama.
Patricia was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Patricia is survived by her husband, Lawrence Mark Maldonado; daughters, Eva Mayoral, Mari Kadlec (Jason), Cindy Friedman (Marc), Lori Robertson (Chris), Beth Thompson (Bruce), Cynthia Morales (Tony), Kathy Hooper (Danny), and Ariel Maldonado Whipple; sons, David and Davion Maldonado; grandchildren, Brad Mayoral (Kara), Amanda Cummins (Steve), Shaunte and Devin Maldonado, Terra Friedman, Matthew and Katie Robertson, Jared, Joshua (Cori), James (Becky) Thompson, Amy Leavitt (Ryan), Annemarie Johnson (Skylar), Nicholas, Benjamin, and Maxx Martinez, Jennifer, Anthony (Megan), and Grace Morales, Matthew Fonseca, and Nick Hooper; and great grandchildren, Erin, Madison, and Ethan Mayoral, Jasper and Zayden Thompson, Drake and Rylee Leavitt, Riley Fonseca, and Lukas Morales.
A special thank you to granddaughter, Annemarie Johnson for the countless hours of loving service.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in New Harmony , Utah, 12 S. Main St., New Harmony, UT 84757. Interment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery, next to her grandson, Jeffrey Allan Thompson. Under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019