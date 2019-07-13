Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Patterson


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Patterson Obituary
Patricia Ann Patterson

St George - Patricia Ann Patterson, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away at her home on July 9, 2019, after a lengthy battle with pulmonary hypertension. She lived and worked most of her life in Texas and Colorado before settling in St. George.

Patricia loved traveling and outdoor activities. She really loved her pets and all animals. Patricia Ann worked up until she could no longer due to her lung condition. Up until then she lived life with gusto and in addition to raising three sons was a foster parent to four children for a number of years. Patricia strongly supported her police detective husband for decades and was wanting to join the police force at times. She was even invited to try out for the Dallas Cowboys as a cheerleader. Patricia truly believed in the saying, "Life is good".

Patricia Patterson is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by: her husband, three sons, six grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.

When Patricia was born on November 25, 1951, the world was instantly a better place. We all love her dearly and she will always be in our hearts. Friends and family are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 986-2085.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.