|
|
Patricia Ann Patterson
St George - Patricia Ann Patterson, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away at her home on July 9, 2019, after a lengthy battle with pulmonary hypertension. She lived and worked most of her life in Texas and Colorado before settling in St. George.
Patricia loved traveling and outdoor activities. She really loved her pets and all animals. Patricia Ann worked up until she could no longer due to her lung condition. Up until then she lived life with gusto and in addition to raising three sons was a foster parent to four children for a number of years. Patricia strongly supported her police detective husband for decades and was wanting to join the police force at times. She was even invited to try out for the Dallas Cowboys as a cheerleader. Patricia truly believed in the saying, "Life is good".
Patricia Patterson is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by: her husband, three sons, six grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.
When Patricia was born on November 25, 1951, the world was instantly a better place. We all love her dearly and she will always be in our hearts. Friends and family are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 986-2085.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 13, 2019