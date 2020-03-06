|
Patricia Ann Robbins
Washington - Patricia Ann Robbins, 70, passed away February 29, 2020.She was born November 6, 1949 in Bluefield, West Virginia to Lettie Ann Walters and Harold Walters.
She is survived by her two children: Crystal Price and Chris Robbins.
Visitations will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah and Saturday, March 14th prior to services, from 12:30-1:30 p.m.at the church. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Washington 4th Ward Chapel, 82 North Main Street, Washington, Utah. Interment will be in the Washington City Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2020