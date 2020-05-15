Resources
Patricia "Sam" Bush

Patricia "Sam" Bush Obituary
St. George - Patricia "Sam" Bush, passed away May 12, 2020 in St. George Utah.

She was born February 9, 1935 to John(Jack) and Margaret Dearing in Los Angeles Ca.

She graduated from West High School in Salt Lake City Utah in1953.

Pat had a very quick sharp wit and sense of humor. She played the accordion and sang in high school programs.

She married Jay Bush on September 17, 1956 in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple.

Pat and Jay lived in Ogden Utah, Salem Oregon, and Paulson Montana before moving to St. George.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jay, her parents, sisters Norma, Lavonne, Donna and brother Steven.

She is survived by her brother Stanley Webb(Jolyn), cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 20 at 10:00 AM, in the St George Utah, Tonaquint Cemetary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 15 to May 17, 2020
