|
|
Patricia Newville
Cedar City - On January 15th, 2020, Patricia Ann Newville passed away at Dixie Medical Center in St George, Utah at the age of 86 years old. Patsy was born on December 20th, 1933 to Bernard and Pearl Howard in Alexandria, VA. She was raised with her Sisters Rosalie, Grace and Betty, and her Brothers Albert, Bobby, Wesley, Larry, and Wayne. Patsy loved Virginia! She also loved Cedar City, Utah where she lived since the Fall of 1978.
Patsy married Jean Byron Newville on February 21st, 1953 in Washington DC. Jean lovingly called her Howard. Their Family was sealed in the Mesa Temple on October 27th, 1958. Their Children are Diana and Doug Gough, Brenda and Craig Meyocks, Dale and Sheilah Newville, Kevin and Kelly Newville, Mindy and Glenn Goodman, and Craig Newville. Her 22 Grandchildren and 37 Great-Grandchildren are very precious to her. Jean and Patsy celebrate almost 67 years together.
She is survived by her Husband Jean, Brother Wayne Howard, and In-laws Troy and Cindy Newville and her surviving Children and Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her Parents, Parents-in Laws James Byron and Faye Newville, Her Sisters and four of her Brothers, Sister-in-Law Nita Faye Hughes, Her Son Dale Byron Newville, and Son-in-Laws Doug Gough and Craig Meyocks.
Patricia was a graceful Virginia Lady that will be dearly missed by Family and Friends. A Celebration of her Life is on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Cedar View Ward Chapel at 1925 W 320 S, Cedar City, UT 84720. A Visitation will be held at Southern Utah Mortuary at 190 N 300 W, Cedar City, UT on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 6-8 PM. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020