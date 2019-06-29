|
|
Patricia Sue Hobbs Crofts
St. George - Patricia Sue Hobbs Crofts, 79, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was born June 15, 1940 in Fluvanna, Scurry, Texas to Lomas Ball Hobbs and Nova Juanita Hughes Hobbs.
As an infant, Patty's family moved to Madera, California where she lived until her high school graduation. She worked as a secretary for many years, twenty-three of them for the Ventura County Unified School District in Simi Valley, CA.
She is survived by her husband, Garth T. Crofts of St. George, UT, four children: Paige Edwards (Ladd) of Fredericksburg, VA, Julie Jones (Stacy) of Camarillo, California, Stephanie Jones (Don) of Henderson, Nevada, and Larry A. Jones II (Sareah) of Hanford, California, two step-children, Kreg Crofts, and Kaelynn Proctor, nine grandchildren, seven step-grands, numerous great-grands, and her brother, Harold Hobbs of Peoria, Arizona.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, UT. There will be a viewing one hour prior to services. Interment will take place at 3:00 p.m. in the Richfield Cemetery, 800 N. 300 W., Richfield, UT.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from June 29 to June 30, 2019